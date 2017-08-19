Scotland's papers: 'Didn't he do well'

Tributes to showbiz legend Bruce Forsyth, who has died at the aged of 89, feature on most of the Scottish front pages. "Didn't he do well" is the headline on many of the stories.

The Daily Record says the undisputed "king of British TV entertainment " died peacefully at home with his wife and children at his side.

Britain's best-loved telly legend died after a showbiz career spanning seven decades and dozens of catchphrases, writes the Scottish Sun.

"We are not afraid" is the headline on the front page of the Herald. The paper says thousands returned to Las Ramblas in Barcelona to defy the terrorists and pay their respects to the dead and injured as police were in a race against time to track down suspects still at large.

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted she wishes the Scottish National Party had a different name because of the negative connotations which the word nationalism has in other parts of the world, reports the Scotsman.

The National reveals that the Scottish Independence Convention has held talks with Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP. The paper promises the first details as both sides hail "positive and constructive meeting".

The i newspaper says the back-to-back vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort had been long in the planning by a large Islamic terrorist cell, according to police.

A huge manhunt was under way for jihadists feared to be still at large after carrying out the Barcelona terrorist attacks, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Both the Scottish Daily Mail and the Daily Star of Scotland lead with tributes to Bruce Forsyth.

"It's nice to have seen you..." is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express.

The front page of the Courier's Dundee edition says Dundee FC's move from Dens Park has taken a major step forward after the team's owners began the formal process of obtaining planning permission for a new stadium.

The Press and Journal's Aberdeen edition reports that ambitious plans for a new rail link between Aberdeen Airport and the city centre are still on the council's agenda.