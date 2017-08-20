Scotland's papers: Scottish man dies in Bulgaria holiday incident

A holidaymaker has died in a tragic accident while on a sunshine trip to Bulgaria with friends, reports the Sunday Mail.

The Sunday Herald's front page features the headline "Westminster and the big oil lie". The story says that since the 2015 oil crash Norway has made £29bn while the UK lost £23m.

"Heading for disaster" is the headline on the front page of the Scotland on Sunday. The paper asks as Alzheimer's claims another victim, has football become too dangerous for our children?

The Sunday Post claims an exclusive with a story saying almost 100,000 pupils missed the last week of summer term in Scotland to beat holiday price hikes.

Princess Diana shared the "agony" of her marriage split in a secret tape of a call with George Michael, according to the Scottish Sun on Sunday.

The family of a British seven-year-old boy caught up in the horror of the Barcelona carnage have been facing an agonising wait to learn if he had survived, writes the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

The Scottish Sunday Express also leads with that story saying the mother of a seven-year-old British boy missing since the Barcelona attack pleaded: "Where's my son?"

The Queen has no intention of stepping aside for Prince Charles and insists it is "duty first, nation first, I'm going to be there", according to sources quoted in the Sunday Times.

British drivers will face extra checks before renting vehicles to ensure they are not extremists under government plans being developed after the Barcelona attack, writes the Sunday Telegraph.