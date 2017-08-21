Scotland's papers: Pollution cut by 'radical' shift to rail

A report has found that a "radical shift" in travel habits by Scots has led to a "massive" drop in carbon emissions, according to The Herald.

The Scotsman says that Scotland's "controversial" business rates system is facing fresh calls for an overhaul after the publication of Holyrood research.

The UK's new chief trade negotiator has said Britain's post-Brexit trade deals will make the world a safer place by forging new alliances between the UK and other nations, reports the Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition.

The Times' Scotland edition says children are being "bombarded" with a record number of gambling adverts as betting websites embark on an spending spree to attract new customers.

A poll has revealed that Prince Charles's popularity has plunged in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

"Diana didn't love Dodi" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Sun, which says the princess just wanted a "fun summer" on his yacht.

The i newspaper reports that a former welfare minister has claimed vulnerable people are being driven into destitution and reliance on food banks because of "major flaws" in the benefits system.

The Scottish Daily Express says Britain's "Brexit boom" has seen £50bn invested in the UK and the "promise" of 44,000 new jobs.

Actor Brian Cox has said Brexit means a second independence referendum in Scotland is "inevitable", but timing will be "crucial", reports The National.

A "heartless fraudster" blew her grandmother's £22,416 of life savings on gadgets - including a hot tub and a sex toy, reports the Daily Record.

The family of the British boy killed in the Barcelona terror attack have said they were "blessed" to have had him in their lives, says the Daily Star.

The Press and Journal reports that a man who died after falling from cliffs at an Aberdeenshire beauty spot was just yards away from his wife when he fell.

And The Courier says figures reveal that hundreds of children in Tayside were taken into care over the last five years.