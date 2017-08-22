Scotland's papers: Hunt for 'hit and run' bikers

The Daily Record has a picture of two bikers which the paper says matches a police description of suspects being hunted over a hit-and-run that left a schoolboy badly hurt.

Firms claim that a growing skills gap in Scotland will leave businesses unable to recruit the employees they need over the next few years, according to The Herald.

Families could get discounts on their supermarket shopping if they hit weekly exercise "step targets" under radical NHS proposals, reports the Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph.

The i newspaper devotes its front page to a picture of the eclipse, which the paper says was the "most watched" in human history.

The Scotsman says the Scottish Conservative have been branded "disgraceful" by opponents after allowing two councillors who made abusive online comments back into the party fold.

The National leads with the same story, saying Ruth Davidson has been accused of turning a blind eye to "prejudice and extremism" for welcoming the councillors back to the party.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that a government adviser has said £100 a week should be paid to drug addicts who can prove they are trying to kick the habit.

The new Great British Bake Off will be packed more tightly with advertisements than any similar length show in Channel 4 history, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with the story that the main suspect in the Barcelona terror attack has been shot dead by Spanish police.

The world's top scientists and artificial intelligence experts have called for a ban on the development of killer robots to prevent an "apocalyptic war", reports the Daily Star.

The Press and Journal says transport chiefs have ruled out installing average-speed cameras along the Aberdeen bypass.

And The Courier says "contrite" council chiefs in Dundee have apologised over the bin crisis.