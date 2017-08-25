Scotland's papers: 'Brexodus' fears for economy

"Brexodus" is the headline on the front page of The National. The papers says a sharp increase in EU nationals quitting UK has sparked workforce fears...as it emerged the Home Office had student numbers wrong.

The i newspaper also leads with the migration figures saying there are concerns for the Scottish economy with net migration at the lowest level in three years.

The Scottish Daily Express says a surge in the number of EU nationals leaving the country helped reduce the figures.

Scottish universities have been accused of "appalling" gender imbalances after it emerged male academics are far more likely to be promoted than woman, according to the Herald.

The Scotsman reports on a warning that public sporting facilities would be forced to close as a result of proposals to overhaul business rates.

A council IT expert jailed for "blowing £1m of public cash on football bets" features on the front page of the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun leads with a story about the boss of a scandal-hit pet shelter who hid seven dead dogs and a cat in a freezer.

The Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal reports on the investigation into the baby ashes scandal at Hazelhead Crematorium.

The Courier reports that the man accused of killing a Fife tour guide in Lapland will be sent for psychiatric evaluation before a verdict is given in his trial.

"Shamed by our killer lifestyles" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says Scottish women drink, smoke and eat more - and suffer more heart attacks - than their European counterparts, a major study has revealed.

The Daily Telegraph says "driverless" lorries will be trialled on motorways for the first time next year.

The Daily Star of Scotland has a story about anger over lottery scratch-cards.