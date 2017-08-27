Historic steamer TS Queen Mary finds permanent home in Glasgow

Image caption The Clyde steamer arrived in Glasgow for its restoration in November 2016

The historic Scots steamship, TS Queen Mary, is to be berthed permanently on the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The ship returned to the city for the first time since 1977 in November last year and is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment.

It had a temporary berth outside the Glasgow Science Centre, but this has now been confirmed as permanent.

The Friends of TS Queen Mary are still hoping to raise £700,000 to fully fund the restoration.

The group of trustees, who rescued the vessel from scrap in 2016, has already raised £1.3m for the refurbishment.

TS Queen Mary, which was built in Dumbarton in the 1930 and is one of the oldest Clyde-built steamers, spent 40 years taking up to 2,000 people at a time for excursions "Doon the watter".

Future mariners

Dr Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said he was "delighted" to have the TS Queen Mary as a permanent neighbour.

"Shipbuilding is an intrinsic part of Glasgow's heritage and we are excited to be working with Friends of the Queen Mary to celebrate and engage people with the social and engineering history of this iconic vessel and shipbuilding on the Clyde.

"As well being a unique visitor attraction and events space, the ship will also be a platform for inspiring new generations of future engineers and mariners."

The charity hopes the vessel will welcome 150,000 visitors and students each year once it has been restored.

Social fabric

Charity trustee Iain Sim said: "TS Queen Mary is the last her kind in the world.

"She is woven into Glasgow's rich social fabric and she represents the best of Scottish engineering.

"We are delighted that she will be berthed permanently at Glasgow Science Centre as a heritage destination and education/training centre."

Glasgow Southside MSP Nicola Sturgeon has also welcomed the news that the ship will be allowed to stay permanently on the River Clyde.

She added: "The restoration will bring a major benefit not only in the form of visitors but in giving students unique hands-on experience.

"It's a very fitting addition to the Clyde and I look forward to visiting over the years to come."