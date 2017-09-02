Scotland's papers: Council 'put down' 100 dogs

Figures obtained by The Courier show that 108 dogs have been destroyed by Dundee City Council since 2012 because they were considered a danger to the public. The paper quotes the Scottish SPCA blaming irresponsible owners for the figures.

Scotland's fishermen have threatened the SNP government with legal action if it presses ahead with a controversial plan to force them to land more of their catch in Scottish ports, claims The Telegraph. The Scottish Fishermen's Organisation told the paper that the move could cost fishermen thousands of pounds each in lost profits.

Scottish Labour is unlikely to have a new leader until at least November, according to The Herald, which says a "broad consensus" over the timing of replacing Kezia Dugdale emerged at a meeting of MPs, MSPs and council leaders in Edinburgh yesterday.

The Scotsman leads with the story of a mother's 40-year hunt for the truth behind what happened to her dead baby's remains after she discovered his coffin was buried with no body inside.

Theresa May is "clueless" over the UK's negotiating stance and should include Nicola Sturgeon in the talks, a member of the European Parliament's Brexit team is quoted in The National as saying.

The Times leads with claims by a sacked Labour frontbencher that the "floppy left" is failing vulnerable children because it will not confront the race factor in sex crimes involving street-grooming.

Away from politics, the i newspaper reveals that fuel prices could rise by as much as 5p a litre in the coming days as a result of "Hurricane Harvey".

However, the Scottish Daily Mail says that the RAC have predicted that forecourt prices could rise by up to 4p per litre because of the shutdown of large refineries on the Gulf Coast of the US as a result of the tropical storm.

The Scottish Daily Express proclaims that powerful vacuum cleaners have now been banned in Britain by "interfering European Union officials" - despite Brexit. The paper says that new EU energy rule means manufacturers will not be able to make or import vacuums with a motor exceeding 900 watts.

The tabloids are dominated by the arrest of footballer Wayne Rooney for drink driving. The Daily Record reveals that the Everton player's pregnant wife Coleen was on holiday with their three sons at the time of his arrest.

The Scottish Sun speaks to a woman who claims to have been with Rooney when they were stopped by police.

The Striker reportedly spent the hours before his arrest "dancing on tables and belting out Oasis songs", according to the Daily Star.