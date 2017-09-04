Scotland's papers: Exams row and Labour leadership election

Image copyright Herald

Thousands of pupils risk being "disadvantaged" because of delays to the reform of the National 4 qualification, according to The Herald.

The Scottish Sun devotes its front page to an editorial which says the SNP needs "new ideas and a renewed passion".

The Daily Record leads with the tragic story of a young mother who killed herself on her 23rd birthday "after falling victim to online bullying".

The Scotsman says the front-runners in the race to succeed Kezia Dugdale as leader of Scottish Labour have been warned "not to trade in xenophobia".

"Fuming" Coleen Rooney left husband Wayne home alone and took their sons to stay with her mum after a woman claimed she "kissed and cuddled" the footballer, according to The Daily Star.

The Scottish Daily Mail says welfare cheats are costing the Scottish taxpayer £1.6m a year "but only three in 100 are prosecuted".

The National says a supermarket boss has warned of fresh food rotting in transit due to border delays.

The US Secretary of Defence has warned of "annihilation options" and a massive military response to North Korea's nuclear weapons testing, according to The i.

On a similar theme, The Scottish Daily Express says North Korea was threatened with "a massive military response" by US President Trump's Pentagon chief after it drew global condemnation for exploding a nuclear bomb.

The Times says Donald Trump has left open the option of a retaliatory strike against North Korea after Pyongyang tested what it said was a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on an intercontinental missile.

The Courier's Dundee edition leads with the death of a wedding guest in a car crash.