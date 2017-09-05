Five Scottish universities ranked in world 'top 200'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Edinburgh University was Scotland's highest ranked ain 27th place out of the world's top 200

Five Scottish universities feature in a respected list of the world's top 200 higher education institutions.

Edinburgh University took 27th place in the Times Higher Education university rankings - the same position as last year.

Glasgow University was also in the top 100, rising eight places to 80th. Aberdeen was 185th and Dundee 187th.

St Andrews University dropped significantly for the second year running.

It fell from the 110th spot to 143rd.

The rankings give an indication of how universities are viewed by their peers across the world - they do not give any direct indication of the quality of the experience of students.

But a high position can help a university win respect and research funding or help it attract the best students from across the world.

University Ranking in 2016/17 Ranking in 2017/18 Edinburgh 27 27 Glasgow 88 80 St Andrews 110 110 Aberdeen 188 185 Dundee 180 187

A spokesman for St Andrews University said: "We're naturally a little disappointed, but the universities in the top 200 are really tightly packed and the smallest change in score will result in a large shift in position.

"It's important to point out that St Andrews is currently the UK's University of the Year for Teaching Quality, we have a TEF Gold Award, are consistently judged among the top three in other prestigious rankings, and are joint top of the UK National Student Survey for the 9th time in 11 years.

"The THE is considerably out of step with these findings which may be a far more reliable and comprehensive reflection of an institution's strengths."

National asset

Prof Andrea Nolan, convener of Universities Scotland and principal of Edinburgh Napier University, said: "We couldn't be prouder of our universities' performance in the Times Higher Education world university rankings and that Scotland is home to five universities in the top 200.

"Higher education is a Scottish 'jewel' and a national asset that competes very successfully around the world because of its quality and brings the benefit of that internationalisation home. It's an outstanding achievement that delivers for the whole of Scotland.

"No-one in Scottish higher education is complacent about our performance. Competition is fierce with other countries snapping at our heels because they have chosen to investment significantly in their university sectors.

"Ongoing support and investment in Scotland is vital to sustaining our excellence, reach and competitive edge; investment that will deliver for Scotland's skills base and innovation requirements, and draw in even greater export income from around the world.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow University moved up eight places in the rankings

Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal of the University of Glasgow said, "I am absolutely delighted that the University of Glasgow has risen eight places in the global world rankings to 80th position. This news underlines the strength and quality of teaching, as well as recognising the tremendous student experience that we offer.

"The rankings rise comes as we embark on a £1bn redevelopment and expansion of our main campus. The new facilities will be truly world leading and further confirm Glasgow as a global centre for learning, teaching and research."

Phil Baty, editor of the THE World University Rankings, said: "The Times Higher Education World University Rankings, apply rigorous standards, using tough global benchmarks across all of a global research university's key missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

"The results are trusted by students and their families, academics, university leaders and governments. For University of Glasgow to make 80th in the world is an outstanding achievement to be celebrated. A rise of eight places within the top 100 of this list is particularly impressive given the intensifying global competition.

"The rise of Chinese universities and other East Asian nations following successful excellence initiatives is a characteristic of the rankings, so you have to run fast just to stand still in these rankings."