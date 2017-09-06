Scotland's papers: SNP plan tax hike

Image copyright Herald

The SNP are planning to use Holyrood's tax-raising powers to fund a series of spending commitments, according to most of Scotland's front pages.

The Herald says Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a more "progressive use" of the money-raising powers as she set out the Scottish government's annual legislative programme.

Under the headline "fresh, bold and controversial", The National says the first minister's proposals are designed to equip Scotland "for the next decade and beyond".

But it is described a "tax blitz on the middle classes" by the Daily Telegraph, with Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson warning the move would drag down Scotland's economy.

The Times says the first minister signalled a move to the left and towards the Greens in a "clear attempt to win support for her minority government". Among plans announced on Tuesday were a plastic bottle return scheme and a pledge to phase out diesel and petrol cars by 2032.

They are described as "populist giveaways" by the Scottish Daily Mail which asks: "So who's going to pay, Nicola?"

The Scottish Daily Express says Ms Sturgeon was "rebooting her ailing administration" with the programme, which included plans to scrap prison sentences of less than a year.

The plan to phase out petrol and diesel cars eight years earlier than the UK government is the focus of The Scotsman's front page. It describes the government programme, which also includes plans to scrap the public sector pay cap, as "ambitious".

Meanwhile, The Press and Journal's Moray edition reports that business leaders are considering using lasers to tackle a gull problem in Elgin.

An Angus mother has lost her third son in 15 years, following a fatal road accident outside Brechin, according to The Courier.

Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, features on the front page of The Scottish Sun, declaring "We're a couple. We're in love."