Scotland's top police officer steps aside

The chief constable of Police Scotland, Phil Gormley, has stood down while investigations are carried out into a complaint made about him.

Mr Gormley said the complaint originated from a colleague in the force's senior management team.

The chief constable said he had sought and been granted "special leave" while the allegations were properly assessed.

But he said he denied and rejected the allegations, and intended to resume his duties in the future.

In July, Mr Gormley confirmed he was being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner over conduct that would be classed as "gross misconduct" and could result in his dismissal if found to be true.

BBC Scotland understands the complaint was one of bullying, from a senior officer at Police Scotland, but the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said at the time that a suspension was "not appropriate" in the circumstances.

Fresh complaint

It is understood that Mr Gormley stepped aside after a fresh complaint was received.

The SPA, which holds the force to account, said it had now approved the request from the chief constable to take a temporary leave of absence.

It said it would keep the decision under review on a four-weekly basis.

Iain Livingstone, who is Mr Gormley's deputy, will take over the top job while the chief constable is on leave. Mr Livingstone is due to retire later this year.

Mr Gormley was appointed as chief constable of Police Scotland in January 2016 after taking over from Sir Stephen House.

He had formerly been deputy director of the National Crime Agency, and had served as the chief constable of Norfolk Police.