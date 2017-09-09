Baby daughter for Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra

From the section

Image copyright Sir Chris Hoy Image caption Chloe is Sir Chris and wife Sarra's second child

Sir Chris Hoy has announced that his wife Sarra has given birth to a baby daughter.

Chloe Rose Carol was born at 36 weeks and weighed 4lb 14oz.

The six-time Olympic cycling gold medallist and his wife already have a two-year-old son, Callum David Robert.

Sir Chris revealed the news of the latest arrival on Twitter, saying: "Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! Sarra and Chloe doing really well.x"

The couple's first child was born 11 weeks prematurely by emergency caesarean section after Sarra was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.

He weighed just 2lbs 2oz and required specialist care but has now grown into a healthy toddler.