Scotland's Parliament is at risk of death by "111 power grabs", the SNP's Brexit Minister claims in The National. Michael Russell said the Tories' EU Repeal Bill, which passed its first parliamentary hurdle yesterday, would "alter permanently the fundamental principle of devolution" and lead to more decisions being taken for Scotland by London, reports the paper.

Meanwhile, Scottish ministers are prepared to draw up their own version of the Repeal Bill to plug the gaps in the nation's laws unless the UK government agrees to a series of amendments, according to the i newspaper.

British banks would collapse if faced with an economic crisis similar to 2007, a leading think tank tells The Herald amid claims that the entire sector is an "accident waiting to happen".

A high school in Edinburgh has resorted to appealing to parents after being unable to fill two maths teacher vacancies, according to The Scotsman. Trinity Academy is also having to draft in other subject teachers to cover maths lessons despite advertising the posts twice, the paper says.

The Times leads with the results of a long-term study that has concluded women can take hormone replacement therapy for the menopause without fear that it will cause early death.

Britain can retain its place as a world-leading science and technology hub after Brexit, Bill Gates has told The Telegraph, provided the country continues to attract talent and invest in research and development, he says.

Thousands are dying every year from Scotland's "silent killer", says the Scottish Daily Mail, which is launching a campaign to raise awareness about the 4,000 people who die each year from sepsis.

A court examining the details of a fatal road accident in Perthshire has heard that the force of the crash was such that it ripped the arm from a man who was killed, says The Courier.

Britain's biggest energy suppliers should refund customers who paid unfair bills while stuck on so-called "tease-and-squeeze" tariffs, says The Express.

The identical twin brother of Da Vinci Code rapist Robert Greens is to be evicted from his home after he and his wife made neighbours' lives "hell" in a three-year campaign of anti-social behaviour, claims the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun continues its coverage of the death of 25-year-old Louella Michie at the Bestival music event. The paper says that distraught Taggart star John Michie's screen colleagues have rallied round him.

Likewise, The Daily Star also focuses on the story and says that a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering the daughter of the actor and supplying a Class A drug has been "released under investigation".