The Scotsman leads with a head teacher warning that Scotland's schools are facing a major staffing crisis with over-stressed and under-paid teachers reaching "breaking point".

The Herald reports that employment in Scotland has reached an all-time high and joblessness a record low with more than three-quarters of working-age adults now in a job.

The Daily Record says a lifelong Celtic fan who hit a drunken man for running on to the Parkhead pitch during Tuesday's Champions League match was yesterday shown mercy by a sheriff.

According to the Scottish Sun, the pitch invader who swung his foot at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was hit by a Hoops supporter as he was arrested.

The National leads with a warning that Scotland's children should be given a voice over Brexit as they are the ones it says will suffer most.

The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph has Jean-Claude Juncker calling for an ever-more powerful European Union and warning that Britain would "regret Brexit", in a defiant speech that was branded a blueprint for a United States of Europe.

The Scottish edition of The Times reports that the tax authorities have accused Amazon of failing to co-operate fully in tackling a multi billion-pound fraud that is putting scores of small British companies out of business.

The Scottish Daily Mail says UK territories devastated by Hurricane Irma do not qualify for help from the £13bn foreign aid budget because they are "too wealthy".

The Scottish Daily Express writes that SNP ministers have been accused of hypocrisy as it emerged hundreds of police and fire service posts have been cut as the number of civil servants goes up.

The i newspaper reports that the UK government has been left humiliated after the DUP signalled support for Labour on higher NHS wages and tuition fees.

The Courier leads with the jailing of a stately home wedding planner.

The Press and Journal writes that a man has died after his car plunged into a river..

The Daily Star has a story about the girl Wayne Rooney was with on the night he was arrested for drink driving.