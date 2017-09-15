Image caption Inspectors want to identify good practice and highlight areas for further improvement

Plans to inspect how nine Scottish local authorities are working to raise attainment in their schools have been announced by Education Scotland.

A year-long programme of inspections will be carried out with reports then published for each council.

Inspectors will look at progress with improving learning, raising attainment and narrowing the poverty-related attainment gap.

The councils are those with the highest concentrations of children in poverty.

Interim Chief Inspector of Education Graeme Logan announced the inspection plans during a visit to Bellsmyre Education Campus in Dumbarton.

He said: "We have a clear national priority to raise attainment and close the poverty-related attainment gap. We have chosen to inspect progress being made in the nine local authorities with the highest concentrations of children living in poverty.

"Each authority has been working to improve the educational outcomes in Scotland's most disadvantaged communities for many years, and is receiving significant additional investment through the Scottish Attainment Challenge.

'Too variable'

"Through the inspections we want to identify good practice and highlight areas for further improvement."

He added: "While there have been improvements in children's progress in literacy and numeracy across Scotland, it is still too variable. Until this variability is addressed we will not achieve the national ambition of excellence and equity for all learners."

Inspectors have worked with an external reference group and the Association of Directors of Education (ADES) to come up with a bespoke framework for the inspection process.

This will be piloted with West Dunbartonshire Council before being finalised and used with other council areas.

Laura Mason, chief education officer at West Dunbartonshire Council, said: "We look forward to working closely with Education Scotland on our projects."

The inspections will be completed by December 2018, and an evaluative report published for each.