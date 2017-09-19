Image copyright Google

An investigation has been launched after a Chinese man was found dead at an immigration detention centre.

The body was discovered at Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday.

Officers from the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will now begin investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The death has been confirmed by the Home Office.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that a male Chinese national who was detained at Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre was found dead on 19 September.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.

"As is the case with any death in detention, the police have been informed and a full independent investigation will be conducted by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Plans were announced last year to close Dungavel at the end of 2017, with a short-term holding centre to be built in Paisley.

However, Renfrewshire Council's planning board rejected the application and the Home Office confirmed Dungavel will remain open.