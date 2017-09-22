Moors Murderer Ian Brady's dying wish was that two locked briefcases were lodged with his lawyer, the killer's inquest heard yesterday. The Daily Record says the "Glaswegian monster", 79, never revealed where victim Keith Bennett, 12, was buried and relatives hope the cases will hold clues.

The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the story and writes that Brady "inflicted fresh misery" on the family of his last missing victim before he died by requesting all his private papers to be sealed.

In other news, Prime Minister Theresa May will tell EU leaders that they share a "profound sense of responsibility" to forge a Brexit deal for the benefit of those who "inherit the world we leave them", says The Daily Telegraph.

Mrs May will propose a transitional deal with the EU of up to two years and make an "open and generous" offer on the divorce bill, potentially worth 20bn euro (£17.6bn) over the two years, writes The Scotsman.

The i newspaper says that the prime minister will go over the heads of the European Commission to target her plea for goodwill over Brexit directly at EU leaders in her "much anticipated" speech in Florence.

The Daily Mail characterises the prime minister's speech as the UK making a "generous" offer to secure a breakthrough in the deadlocked talks, which would ensure no hole was left in the EU's budget upon Brexit.

However, Scotland's representative in the UK Cabinet was on the other side of the world yesterday, rather than being in London putting the country's case forward at a critical meeting about Brexit, according to The National, as it reports on David Mundell's trade mission to Argentina.

Away from Brexit, Scottish teachers are threatening to boycott new standardised national school tests if councils press ahead with plans to make all pupils sit them at the same time, says The Herald.

A faster-than-expected fall in UK government borrowing has handed the chancellor a windfall of more than £10bn to support public services and infrastructure and help students and young homebuyers, claims The Times.

The Scottish Sun devotes its front page to the antics of a jailed killer who was caught "romping" with a woman in a church toilet on his Salvation Army work placement.

Like many of Friday's papers The Courier features an image on its front page of missing teenager Libbi Toledo after the discovery of a body on industrial land in Kirkcaldy on Thursday. The Daily Star also mentions the discovery on its front page.