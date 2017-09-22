From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 and 22 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Richard Bowers Image caption A view of Skye's Sgurr nan Gillean from Sligachan old bridge. Photo by Richard Bowers from Wolverhampton.

Image copyright Nick Edgington Image caption Nick Edgington stopped on the road near Oban to admire the Milky Way.

Image copyright Michael Maclennan Image caption The Edinburgh captain of the Riding of the Marches passed by the Scottish Parliament. Michael Maclennan was there on Sunday.

Image copyright Fiona Macdonald Image caption Autumn looms as summer ends. Fiona Macdonald was near Fintry on Sunday.

Image copyright Julia Straughan Image caption Julia Straughan saw this mural during a Doors Open Day tour in Glasgow.

Image copyright Jodie Stephenson Image caption Loch Fyne at Inveraray. Photo by Jodie Stephenson from Bedfordshire.

Image copyright Felicity Collins Image caption Crew on a dive boat, off Oban, watched the sun set as did Felicity Collins from Kew.

Image copyright Peter Macdonald Image caption Peter Macdonald saw this red squirrel at Morton Lochs.

Image copyright Alec Davies Image caption Alec Davies, from Kirkcaldy, watched a cricket match on Elie beach.

Image copyright Bob Muirhead Image caption Waste not want not. Bob Muirhead, from Kirkcaldy, saw this recycling plant in Balintore, Easter Ross.

Image copyright Jim and Sheila Beck Image caption Jim and Sheila Beck had this view of South Uist from Barra harbour.

Image copyright Graham Swinney Image caption Graham Swinney spotted this impromptu art installation under George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.

Image copyright Howard Stewart Image caption Kite surfers took advantage of a windy Fraserburgh beach watched by Howard Stewart and son Blair from the sand dunes.

Image copyright Kim Bennett Image caption Kim Bennett, from Cupar, was at St Andrews harbour on Tuesday morning.

Image copyright Laurey Bell Image caption Laurey Bell, from Inverness, was at Little Gruinard, Wester Ross.

All images are copyrighted.