Golden plane makes special flight on Orkney anniversary
By Huw Williams BBC Scotland reporter
- 27 September 2017
- From the section Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A golden Islander plane has made a special island-hopping flight from Kirkwall to five of Orkney's north isles, to mark the 50th anniversary of scheduled services operated by Loganair.
It comes as the airline faces competition on Orkney and Shetland routes for the first time.
.