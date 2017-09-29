Teaching union officials and the Scottish government have issued a warning to schools after it emerged that controversial TV personality Katie Hopkins has been booked to address pupils at Scottish state schools as part of a public speaking tour, according to The Scotsman. The paper says the right-wing newspaper columnist has apparently secured bookings for her talks to discuss the "political and media landscape" with high school students.

An MSP is charging the taxpayer 60p for a bike journey to work, as Holyrood expenses soared to a record £15.8m last year, writes the Scottish Daily Mail. Labour's Claudia Beamish has put in claims for 20p-a-mile for the three-mile trip from her flat to parliament despite it not costing her a penny, claims the paper.

The Scottish Sun focuses on the trial of a Cold War bunker museum owner, who is accused of sexually assaulting two girls and who has reportedly blamed the attacks on a ghost.

The UK government's flagship welfare reforms have been thrown into jeopardy after 12 Conservative MPs wrote a private letter to the work and pensions secretary demanding a pause in the roll-out of universal credit benefit, according to The Telegraph.

Patient safety is under threat because of the staffing crisis "blighting" Scottish hospitals, reports The Herald, which says one in three nurses treating patients in wards insist they are failing to provide all "necessary care" because of time pressures from staff shortages.

On the same issue, the Scottish Daily Express writes that Scots patients are dying alone in NHS hospitals because there are too few staff to care for them.

Brexit talks could stall for months unless the UK agrees to meet its financial commitments, the EU's chief negotiator is quoted in The National as saying.

Conservative Party members have put Boris Johnson in the lead to take over from Theresa May, according to a poll published in The Times, suggesting the foreign secretary's "Brexit gamble" has paid off.

The Daily Record leads with the testimony of Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson who has told how his friend's head was "kicked like a football" as he was beaten to death. The Scottish Premiership star said he watched a 17-year-old youth punch Shaun Woodburn - then run at him and kick him in the head as he lay helpless on the ground.

A far-right Scots nationalist group has been placed on a list of the UK's banned terror groups, reports The Daily Star of Scotland, which says Scottish Dawn was outlawed by the UK government after it was found to be an offshoot of another banned group, National Action.