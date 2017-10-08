Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jobseekers will be able to travel free on two return journeys a month

Jobseekers are being offered free rail journeys in an effort to remove one of the "barriers" to getting back into the workforce.

ScotRail Alliance said people seeking employment would be eligible for two free return journeys a month, for travel to and from an interview.

The firm will also provide travel tickets for the first month of a new job.

The company said the initiative would help boost the Scottish economy.

Managing director Alex Hynes described the policy as one of his company's "best kept secrets".

He said the cost of travelling to an interview could be prohibitive for people on benefits trying to find a job.

'Removing that barrier'

He added: "By removing that barrier and providing help with the cost, we hope to be able to support people into work and grow Scotland's economy.

"The support we offer to jobseekers is one of the ScotRail Alliance's best kept secrets - but I want as many people as possible to know about this opportunity."

The scheme only applies to people who are registered with a jobcentre to find work.

Those seeking work can already get a 50% discount on some rail tickets through the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card.

Jamie Hepburn, the minister for employability and training, said: "The ScotRail franchise is about much more than delivering a rail service - it acts as an enabler for growth by helping people access education, employment and leisure opportunities across the country.

"This offer to jobseekers does exactly that by making attending interviews and starting work more affordable."