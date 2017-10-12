Image copyright Katkin Tremayne Image caption Images like this, by Roger Mayne, reveal the street playgrounds of the 1950s and 60s. This picture was taken in Glasgow in 1958.

The lives of children at play, at work, at home and in school will feature in a new exhibition of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

More than 100 photographs have been selected from the vast archive of the National Galleries of Scotland for When We Were Young.

Curators say they reveal how the experience of being a child - and the way it is represented - has changed over 175 years.

The exhibition opens on 14 October.

Image copyright National Galleries of Scotland Image caption The MacMahon of Aberdeen studio used small children to illustrate the size of the cod at a fish processing plant. The image dates from 1908.

Image copyright The Peat Family Image caption Children wander through streets next to Glasgow tenements in 1968 in An Eye on the Street, by David Peat.

Image copyright Larry Herman Image caption The exhibition explores the notion of play and how it has changed through the decades. This was at the Red Road flats in Glasgow in the 1970s.

Image copyright David Williams Image caption Education is another theme explored in the exhibition. This image is part of David William's "Pictures from No Man's Land", from 1984.

Image copyright David Williams Image caption Another image from "Pictures from No Man's Land", this time showing two pupils at either end of the school system.

Image copyright Larry Herman Image caption Larry Herman took this picture at a primary school in Ferguslie Park, Paisley in the 1970s.

Image copyright Peter Suschitzky, Julia Donat & Misha Donat Image caption These shipbuilding apprentices were photographed on Tyneside by Edith Tudor-Hart.

Image copyright Peter Suschitzky, Julia Donat & Misha Donat Image caption Edith Tudor-Hart's pictures of Camphill School at Bieldside, Aberdeen, were originally commissioned for a magazine essay in 1949.

Image copyright National Galleries of Scotland Image caption Earlier images dating from the Victorian era were posed and formal. This was taken by James Good Tunny in 1855.

