A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 October and 13 October.

Image copyright Arthur Campbell Image caption A rocky outlook near Singing Sands on the Isle of Eigg

Image copyright Lynn Wishart Image caption With a little patience and a lot of doggy treats, cocker spaniel Daisy managed this kiss at The Kelpies.

Image copyright Stephen Docherty Image caption The lighthouse at Neist Point on Skye. "Skye is magical" says photographer Stephen Docherty.

Image copyright Amandla Taylor Image caption A pilot whale swims near the coast of Skye. Amadla Taylor got this shot on a Hebridean whale Cruises in Gairloch

Image copyright Jen Wilson Image caption Jen Wilson captured Loch Faskally "in reflective mood" on Instagram on her walk around the Linn of Tummel circuit.

Image copyright Donald Chisholm Image caption Donald Chisholm spotted this dragonfly on Thursday among the autumn colours at Benderloch.

Image copyright Alan Tough Image caption A beautiful aurora at Hopeman Beach in Moray, photographed just before midnight by Alan Tough.

Image copyright Stuart Cunninghan Image caption This butterfly paused for a rest on Stuart Cunninghams's kitchen window in Broxburn.

Image copyright Janet Macleod Image caption Autumn has arrived in Oban and Janet Macleod has the photographic evidence.

Image caption The Fyrish Monument above Evanton

Image copyright Callum McColgan Image caption Up and away! A lovely day for paragliding in the Ettrick Valley.

Image copyright Colin Black Image caption Colin Black says he lucky to be able to spot red squirrels in Carnie Woods in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Philip Murray Image caption Philip Murray used his drone to get this view from Stac Pollaidh in the north-west of Scotland.

Image copyright Mike Stevenson Image caption Alistair Stevenson, aka grandpa gadget, prepares to show off his Stephenson's Rocket steam train to his grandchildren.

Image copyright David Kent Image caption Walking the woods at Kirkhill Inverness after heavy rains, David Kent spotted this group of mosses, fungi and other plants.

Image copyright Dian McCarthy Image caption The cloud hangs low in Glencoe in this moody shot from Dian McCarthy.

