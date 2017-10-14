Image copyright Herald

Image copyright NAtional

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright Scotsman

Image copyright Sun

Image copyright I newspaper

Image copyright Record

Image copyright Daily Star

Image copyright Courier

Scotland's "leading EU expert" is claiming that a no-deal Brexit would trigger a constitutional crisis and cause a second Scottish independence referendum to "surge on to the agenda", according to the Herald.

The National also leads with Brexit, with calls for UK government to release a "secret file" on the impact Brexit would have on Scotland.

Chancellor Philip Hammond and his predecessor George Osborne "plotted" to thwart Brexit over a lobster lunch, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.

The number of Scottish primary schools where there are more than 30 pupils in a class has soared, says the Scotsman - with Scottish Labour calling on the Scottish government to invest more in education.

"We wuzz robbed" is the headline for the Scottish Sun after two top flight Scottish football clubs revealed they had fallen victim to online fraudsters.

GPs are threatening to remove from their list patients who insist on diagnosing themselves using Google, claims the i newspaper.

The family of attack victim Shaun Woodburn tell The Record that his death in a New Year pub brawl will haunt them forever.

Moor's murderer Ian Brady's wish for a funeral "set to witchcraft" tunes has been thwarted by the courts, says the Daily Star.

The Courier leads with concern about proposed ward closures by the family of a Dundee man who took his own life.