Steven Hose has told The Scottish Sun that he heard his skin "sizzling" after a liquid was squirted in his face as he attended a party in Cumbernauld. Speaking from his hospital bed in Glasgow the 21-year-old told the paper that he fears for his sight following the attack.

No routine operations will take place at Ninewells Hospital as part of a three-week Tayside-wide elective surgery festive season shut-down, writes The Courier, which says the move is part of plans to cope with an anticipated seasonal spike in admissions.

Introducing a citizens' income for everyone in Scotland would cost the public purse an extra £12.3bn per year and lead to "punitive" income tax rises, according to analysis in The Scotsman.

The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the story and writes that Nicola Sturgeon was warned seven months ago that controversial plans to hand Scots a "citizens' income" from the state could cost £12bn a year and "send taxes soaring".

However, the i newspaper claims that replacing Scotland's welfare system with a Citizen's Basic Income would cost £3.6bn a year and require everyone in the country to pay taxes of 50% or more.

In other news, Multiple sclerosis patients are missing out on a potentially life-changing stem cell treatments granted to dozens of people living in England amid confusion over who funds the procedures north of the Border, writes The Herald.

A senior diplomat is describing the forthcoming meeting of the European Council as the last chance to persuade Spain's prime minister to "de-escalate" the Catalan crisis before it is too late, says The National.

The Daily Telegraph leads with claims that France and Germany risk starting a new financial crisis if they try to use Brexit to dismantle the London-based heart of the global economy "just to make a political point".

Social care in Scotland faces a "fundamental crisis", experts have warned after a government watchdog said more than a third of care services had unfilled staff vacancies last year, according to The Times Scotland.

The Daily Mail leads with a warning from the head of MI5 that Britain is facing the biggest terror threat of his 34 year career - as he said tech giants have an 'ethical responsibility' to crack down on extremists.

Under the headline Work Until You Drop, the Daily Record says that millions of Scots could be working into their 70s and 80s to make ends meet after a new report found a third were failing to pay enough into their pensions.