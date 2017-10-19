Image copyright William Starkey

Firefighters have visited more than 1,000 high-rise homes to offer support following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The service says it "stepped up" visits while high-rise fires are at their lowest level in eight years.

SFRS figures showed 238 incidents were reported over 2016/17 in flats at least 10 storeys high.

Fire chiefs say this was a reduction of almost a quarter on the previous year.

Release of the figures follows the launch of a national high-rise fire safety campaign.

Assistant Chief Officer David McGown, SFRS's director of prevention and protection, said: "While the overall reduction in the number of incidents is welcome, we are never complacent.

"This campaign will build on the great work already done by SFRS and our partners, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand to reach those who are most vulnerable, and ensure that they know what to do in the event of an emergency."

Checking facilities

ACO McGown said, in the past year, firefighters made 70,743 Home Fire Safety Visits and more than 2,400 operational assurance visits were carried out at high-rise properties.

He added: "We routinely carry out operational assurance visits at high-rise premises for the purposes of checking facilities and arrangements for firefighting and firefighter safety.

"We stepped up these visits in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and we have specific safety information relating to high-rise premises available on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website."

Minister for Community Safety Annabelle Ewing said: "Tenants and residents living in high-rise flats in Scotland should feel safe where they live and this high-rise fire safety campaign reiterates key messages on what to do in the event of a fire and where to go to get fire safety help and advice.

"The campaign supports our work with local authorities, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and others to ensure the highest standards in our building and fire safety regulations."