Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Local businesses want to see better local transport links and more facilities for tourists

Business leaders on Scotland's islands have called for more to be done to improve the infrastructure and encourage young people to stay.

A survey of 275 island firms by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found 88% said they faced challenges that mainland businesses do not.

The report identifies transport and affordable housing as priorities.

In June, the Scottish government introduced a "historic bill" to create a sustainable future for the islands.

The proposed legislation aims to offer greater powers to island local authorities, in the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The FSB has passed its survey results to Holyrood's Rural Economy Committee in a call for action.

David Richardson, the FSB's development manager for the Highlands and Islands, said prosperity was "intertwined" with the success of its local business community.

"While this rings true across the country, it is particularly the case for Scotland's island communities," he said.

"Our survey work shows, perhaps unsurprisingly, that addressing shortfalls in digital and transport infrastructure is a top priority for island firms. But - ahead of these problems - local businesses want to play a role in developing sustainable island communities."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The federation said the prosperity of islands was closely linked to the success of businesses

Survey results were gathered from islands including Shetland, Orkney, Skye, Bute and Arran.

Other priorities identified in the report included better facilities for tourists and access to superfast broadband.

The FSB also highlighted census data showing that 13% of Scottish island residents work for themselves, compared to a national average of 7%.

Mr Richardson added: "Micro businesses and the self-employed are vitally important to island economies. But our research shows that one in five islands business owners has considered moving to the mainland.

"To state the obvious, the long-term success of island communities requires their local private sectors to thrive, to power job creation, local growth and to retain and attract younger residents."