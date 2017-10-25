Fire stations are to be closed and firefighter numbers cut, according to documents seen by the BBC.

Papers circulated to senior Scottish Fire and Recue Service management said the current model could not last beyond the end of the financial year.

The Fire Brigades Union Scotland told the BBC that dozens of fire engines were already unusable because there were not enough crews to take them out.

In response, Scotland's fire chief said the service needed to be "transformed".

Image caption Alasdair Hay said the service needed "planned and safe" change

Alasdair Hay told BBC Scotland the current model was "still rooted in 1947" and needed a "planned and safe" change to meet the risks and demands of the 21st Century.

He said the aim was to look at the "collective resource" across the country and work out the best balance of full-time firefighters and on-call retained crews.

The fire chief said it might be possible for urban fire stations to adopt the "retained" model of on-call fire crews at certain times - and for rural stations to have some full-time staff to carry out "vital preventative" work.

He also said firefighters would be asked to take on a much wider role in terms of tackling terrorism and providing emergency medical care.

The fire service said it planned to consult the public on the changes in the new year.

Fire service numbers

There were 7,834 staff employed by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at 31 March 2017. This figure is 1% lower than in 2016

The number of fire stations in Scotland on 31 March 2017 was unchanged from 2016 at 356 stations

Two-thirds of all fire stations (240) are primarily RDS (retained duty system). These are mainly rural stations crewed by on-call, part-time fire officers

21% (74 stations) are full-time

12% (42 stations) are volunteer crewed

Financial challenges

Scotland's eight regional fire services were merged into a single service almost five years ago.

The SFRS, which has a budget of about £260m, has been under pressure to keep costs down and Audit Scotland warned two years ago of a potential funding gap.

An internal fire service document, seen by the BBC, states: "The Scottish Fire Service is operating against a backdrop of both significantly changing risks and the greatest financial challenges seen in decades."

It said the service has to "re-balance" firefighter numbers and review its "station footprint".

The document briefs SFRS managers on how to prepare staff for discussions on change.

"Staying as we are is simply not an option," it said.

Another management document, prepared as a staff Q&A, said no fire stations had yet been identified for closure.

But it said they would be "predominantly in large urban locations - where certain stations have low call-outs, attend large numbers of false alarms and have a high concentration of surrounding stations, personnel and equipment".

The document goes on to talk about "more effective deployment of resources in urban areas where we have an historically high concentration of stations".

Chief Fire Officer Alasdair Hay said he was "unequivocal" that there would not be compulsory redundancies but admitted numbers could be reduced.

He said he wanted to "re-balance" the number of full-time posts alongside on-call officers.

Mr Hay said: "The document talks about the potential to reduce the number of full-time posts but it also talks about what we might call 'urban on-call'.

"So at times of quieter periods, in terms of emergency response, could we provide that service in the cities with on-call staff alongside full-time colleagues?

"It is no different to how we provide the service in parts of rural Scotland."

Modern service

Mr Hay added: "I think it is right that we ask that question.

"Do we need the number of fire stations that we have got? Is it appropriate for a modern service delivery model?

"It is not about numbers of firefighters or the number of buildings, it is how we put those resources together in a way that helps us to do what we are all about."

The Fire Brigades Union Scotland's Chris McGlone said: "I think what the documents show is that there are significant changes coming."

He added: "Routinely at the moment the fire service is required to remove fire engines from operational availability and that is because at the moment we don't have enough firefighters.

"In the whole-time service we think it is up to six on any given day - in the retained service it is 50, 60, 70 at times."

Mr McGlone said the Retained Duty System was no longer working because many of the local people who provided the system were working away during the day.

He said: "We are always concerned that if you remove the operational firefighters and fire appliances not as a direct response to a change in risk but for a financial reason - we will see a consequence."

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "Much progress has been made through fire reform, improving outcomes and access to specialist facilities while protecting frontline services and keeping people safe.

"Operational decisions on the allocation of resources are a matter for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service board and chief officer, building on the priorities of the Scottish government's 2016 Fire and Rescue Framework.

"The SFRS is currently exploring how it should develop to meet the new and emerging risks facing our communities, including how transformation could see SFRS do more for the people of Scotland. The process will involve liaison with staff, partners and the public."