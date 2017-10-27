Two men have been arrested after three men were sprayed with a corrosive liquid on a North Lanarkshire street.

The attack took place at about 22:15 on Saturday in Oak Road, Cumbernauld.

Police said at the time the substance was still to be "analysed" but was corrosive and the men sustained burns as a result of the attack.

All three men - aged 21, 23 and 25 - were taken to hospital for treatment. Two men, aged 21 and 24, are expected in court on Monday.