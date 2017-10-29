The Scottish Parliament has been hit with allegations that women have been subjected to a "catalogue of sexual harassment", The Sunday Herald exclusively reveals, as it quotes one of Scotland's top human rights lawyer's, Aemer Anwar, on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Mail on Sunday claims that International Trade Minister Mark Garnier called Commons secretary Caroline Edmondson a sexist name and asked her to buy sex toys. Mr Garnier confirmed the claims to the paper, but said the comment was part of an "amusing conversation" and asking her to buy sex toys was "good humoured high jinks".

Scots film star Ewan McGregor's wife is furious, according to the Scottish Sun on Sunday, at his "fling" with his on-screen lover, who the paper claims was welcomed into the family home months earlier.

The Sunday Post writes that Scotland's classroom support staff are bearing the brunt of soaring levels of attacks and abuse. The paper says that an average of 35 incidents - including biting, punching, kicking and verbal abuse were recorded for every school day last year.

Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan leader who has been ousted by the Spanish government, faces imminent arrest after he continued to defy Madrid by standing by the declaration of independence he led in Catalonia's parliament, reports The Sunday Telegraph.

As the hunting season prepares to start on Wednesday, the Sunday Mail has obtained evidence that raises concerns that some hunts may be operating out with the law.