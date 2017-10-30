In pictures: Spectacular Scottish sunrise

From the section

Clear skies over much of Scotland brought the country a spectacular sunrise for Monday morning.

This is a selection of your pictures.

Image copyright Partickjags Image caption A double rainbow at sunrise was spotted in Roybridge by Partickjags

Image copyright Buckbeak143 Image caption This red sky was seen in Achiltibuie by Buckbeak143

Image copyright saxaphonejan Image caption Saxaphonejan saw the sunrise at Loch Lochy

Image copyright Johnojed Image caption Johnojed was in Luce Bay, Galloway

Image copyright Alan Image caption Alan took this picture of the sunrise over the coast at Embo

Image copyright Alisdair Image caption Alisdair saw this pink sky in The Gorbals, Glasgow

Image copyright pinkcalluna Image caption This was the morning sky in Taynuilt, snapped by pinkcalluna

Image copyright Ricky Mullen Image caption Ricky Mullen sent us this photo of the sunrise at Bellshill

Image copyright Sound of Islay Image caption This image of Port Askaig was sent in by Sound of Islay

All images are copyrighted.