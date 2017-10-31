The papers: SNP probe 'leading figures'

The SNP has revealed that it is investigating two complaints of sexual misconduct as party leaders "scramble" to address growing concerns over the workplace culture at Holyrood and Westminster, reports The Scotsman.

Under the headline SNP Launch Double Sex Pest Probe, the Scottish Daily Mail writes that the party is investigating two unconnected complaints of inappropriate sexual behaviour from two female employees.

Meanwhile, The Herald reports that the complaints of sexually inappropriate behaviour are against some of its most senior politicians and that two individuals had complained about different parliamentarians.

Scotland's party leaders are to meet to discuss allegations of sexual misconduct by MSPs, says the i newspaper on the story.

On the issue of sexual harassment at Westminster, the Daily Telegraph writes that Theresa May is under pressure from her own MPs to launch a "comprehensive" investigation after it emerged that two female members of a minister's staff moved to other jobs because of his "inappropriate" behaviour.

Ministers face being sacked if they make parliamentary staff feel uncomfortable under new anti-harassment rules to be introduced within days, is how The Times writes up the story.

Presenter Anne Robinson has "sparked outrage" on social media after admitting she finds the "fragility" of women "disappointing" in regards to sexual harassment in the workplace, according to The Daily Express.

Elsewhere in politics, The National leads with claims by MSP Mairi Gougeon that her French husband does not know if he will be able to stay in Scotland post Brexit.

The Daily Record leads with the story of a "one-eyed killer" who has been jailed for life after murdering someone he had just met by stabbing them with an ornamental vampire skull sword.

A 25-year-old computer programmer has admitted "blundering" after he chose to dress up as missing Madeleine McCann for a Halloween party, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Daily Star leads with the news that Coronation Street's Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The Courier leads with the words of two social workers that have "shone a spotlight" on the impact of Fife's GP shortage on patient care.

Residents in the Highland village of Strathnaver claim that delivery vans belonging to supermarket giant Tesco have been spotted near the town, despite a decision to axe deliveries in the area because of its remoteness, reports The Press and Journal.