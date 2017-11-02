From the section

Image caption Artists: Helen Wilson, Robin Gillanders, Donna McGlynn, Robert Andrew Mercer, Steve Higginson and Simon Larson

The winners of the Scottish Portrait Awards 2017 have been announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Glasgow artist Helen Wilson took the award in fine art while Robin Gillanders of Edinburgh received the Richard Coward award in photography.

The inaugural awards were open to fine artists and photographers born, living or studying in Scotland.

Fine Art entries

Image copyright Helen Wilson Image caption 'Jonah Gaskell of Kittyfield Farm' by Helen Wilson, Glasgow. Winner of the Scottish Portrait Award in Fine Art.

Image copyright Ewan McClure Image caption 'Counterpoints' by Ewan McClure, Aberdeen. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.

Image copyright Virginia Colley Image caption 'Chris in Hospital' by Virginia Colley, Coulter, South Lanarkshire. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.

Image copyright Steve Higginson Image caption Self-Portrait by Steve Higginson, Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

Image copyright Donna McGlynn Image caption Artemis by Donna McGlynn, Dunfermline.

Photography entries

Image copyright Robin Gillanders Image caption Robert Alan Jamieson by Robin Gillanders, Edinburgh. Winner of the Richard Coward Scottish Portrait Award in Photography.

Image copyright Robert Andrew Mercer Image caption Mary from Glasgow Gorbals by Robert Andrew Mercer, Glasgow. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.

Image copyright Oscar Pereira Image caption Olivia by Oscar Pereira Beiroa, Edinburgh. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.

Image copyright Frank McElhinney Image caption The Silver Swimmer by Frank McElhinney, Milngavie, taken at Ettrick Bay, Isle of Bute.

Image copyright Simon Larson Image caption Donnie by Simon Larson, Isle of Skye.

All images are copyrighted.