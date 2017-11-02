Scotland

Scottish Portrait Awards in fine art and photography

  • 2 November 2017
Portraits and photographs from the 2017 Scottish Portrait Awards
Image caption Artists: Helen Wilson, Robin Gillanders, Donna McGlynn, Robert Andrew Mercer, Steve Higginson and Simon Larson

The winners of the Scottish Portrait Awards 2017 have been announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Glasgow artist Helen Wilson took the award in fine art while Robin Gillanders of Edinburgh received the Richard Coward award in photography.

The inaugural awards were open to fine artists and photographers born, living or studying in Scotland.

Fine Art entries

Portrait by Helen Wilson entitled 'Jonah Gaskell of Kittyfield Farm' Image copyright Helen Wilson
Image caption 'Jonah Gaskell of Kittyfield Farm' by Helen Wilson, Glasgow. Winner of the Scottish Portrait Award in Fine Art.
Portrait by Ewan McClure entitled 'Counterpoints' Image copyright Ewan McClure
Image caption 'Counterpoints' by Ewan McClure, Aberdeen. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.
Portrait by Virginia Colley entitled 'Chris in hospital' Image copyright Virginia Colley
Image caption 'Chris in Hospital' by Virginia Colley, Coulter, South Lanarkshire. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.
Self-portrait by Steve Higginson Image copyright Steve Higginson
Image caption Self-Portrait by Steve Higginson, Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
Portrait by Donna McGlynn entitled 'Artemis' Image copyright Donna McGlynn
Image caption Artemis by Donna McGlynn, Dunfermline.

Photography entries

Photograph of Robert Alan Jamieson by Robin Gillanders Image copyright Robin Gillanders
Image caption Robert Alan Jamieson by Robin Gillanders, Edinburgh. Winner of the Richard Coward Scottish Portrait Award in Photography.
Photograph of 'Mary from Glasgow Gorbals' by Robert Andrew Mercer Image copyright Robert Andrew Mercer
Image caption Mary from Glasgow Gorbals by Robert Andrew Mercer, Glasgow. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.
Photograph of 'Olivia' by Pereira Beiroa Image copyright Oscar Pereira
Image caption Olivia by Oscar Pereira Beiroa, Edinburgh. Scottish Portrait Award Commendation.
Photograph of 'The Silver Swimmer' by Frank McElhinney Image copyright Frank McElhinney
Image caption The Silver Swimmer by Frank McElhinney, Milngavie, taken at Ettrick Bay, Isle of Bute.
Photograph of 'Donnie' by Simon Larson Image copyright Simon Larson
Image caption Donnie by Simon Larson, Isle of Skye.

All images are copyrighted.

