The three-year-old star of an online comedy series has been named as one of Scotland's most inspirational women under the age of 30.

Isla Nelson, from BBC Scotland's The News at 3 series, was included on the 30 under 30 list, compiled by charity YWCA Scotland.

Isla, who was named best actress at the Scottish Comedy Awards, featured as a comedienne and political commentator.

The list also features campaigners, actresses and sportswomen.

It was created by YWCA Scotland because it was felt that Scottish women were not often included in similar lists of inspirational people.

It includes some famous names, such as singer Emeli Sande and Harry Potter actress Katie Leung, who is from South Lanarkshire.

Three-year-old Isla, from Glasgow, gained national attention for her videos discussing politics and current affairs with her comedian father Mark.

Other children on the list include eight-year-old Naomi Gwynne, who wrote to her council earlier this year asking for a swing that her disabled brother could use in their local park.

Young East Lothian girl Grace Warnock, who was praised in the Scottish Parliament for her disabled door sign campaign, was also included on the list.

MSP Iain Gray, who has previously supported Grace's project, took to Twitter to congratulate her.

The sportswomen on the list included swimmer Kayleigh Haggo, 18, who won three gold medals in the European Paralympic Youth Games.

She is featured alongside Women's Premiership football referee Vikki Allan and professional wrestler Kimberley Benson, known as Viper.

Other women featured include a 21-year-old prosthetics designer, a 17-year-old scientist who is among the best in the UK, and LGBT activists and campaigners.

YWCA Scotland created its first alternative list in 2016, after its research suggested that young women in Scotland needed more role models.

Over 80 women were nominated, with the final 30 being chosen by a group of young women involved with the charity.