Scotland's largest teachers' union has strongly condemned government plans for a big shake-up in how schools are run.

The EIS said there was no evidence proposed changes to funding and governance arrangements would help children do better.

But the union is welcoming moves to make it easier to share good practice across different council areas.

Ministers said they had sought feedback on the changes and would publish a response "in due course".

The Scottish government wants to give head teachers more powers and is consulting over school funding, in what would be the biggest changes in how schools are governed for decades.

Legislation is expected at Holyrood in the current parliamentary session.

It wants to devolve as much power as possible to individual schools, and head teachers are arguing they are best-placed to take decisions on how to raise attainment.

Ministers are also consulting on changes to the funding arrangements for schools - they say there should be transparent arrangements to ensure the right amount is being spent and that schools in particular places should not receive more or less for no good reason.

Although the EIS agrees that head teachers should have as many decision-making powers as possible, it does not believe fundamental changes to school governance or the system for school funding are needed.

Some heads believe their local councils already give them the practical powers they need and fear being landed with more bureaucratic responsibilities - although the government insists this will not be the case.

In its response to the government consultation, the union argues the amount being spent on education - rather than the funding system itself - is crucial.

It expresses disappointment that the government appears to have ruled out a national funding formula for schools to ensure the appropriate amount is being spent by councils - instead suggesting schemes to give more funds directly to schools or heads.

It also argues that the impact of public spending cuts on council education budgets - and arguments over the differing amounts spent on pupils in different parts of the country - are a distinct issue from the system itself.

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said: "While the EIS is supportive of some aspects of the Scottish government's proposals, such as the potential for regional collaboratives to enhance the support available to schools, we do not believe that wider structural change or a new funding model are essential components in delivering the cultural change which is required.

"We do believe, however, that the level of resource provided to schools is critical in any initiative that aims to raise attainment and improve equity within the education system and we are calling for greater investment in teachers and schools."

Mr Flanagan added: "The EIS has long argued that a national staffing and funding formula for education, which would ring-fence finance provided into schools, would be an important step in ensuring consistency of provision in all parts of the country and would support the drive to increase equity and raise attainment.

"It is disappointing that the Scottish government does not appear to be considering this option as part of its consultation process, particularly on the staffing side. Some elements of education funding, such as Pupil Equity Funds, are ring-fenced so the Scottish government clearly is not ideologically opposed to this style of funding."

The union also has concerns over "democratic oversight and accountability" for how funds are spent at a local level - arguing that decisions should be taken by a committee rather than individual like a head teacher.

The union said the government had not provided any compelling evidence that its proposals would lead to improved outcomes for children.

Leadership team

It claimed no clear educational rationale was being presented to explain how funding changes will improve attainment or equity.

At the moment councils decide how much to spend on schools in their area although they have to work within certain national agreements such as pay.

Head teachers may have some flexibility to decide how this money is spent, for example deciding how many promoted posts are needed in their leadership team.

The money spent by local authorities is now supplemented by government money given to head teachers to spend on schemes to raise attainment. The money is targeted at schools in disadvantaged areas and the amount heads get depends on the number of children who are eligible for free meals.

Many are keeping a close watch to ensure this money supplements the money spent by councils and does not replace it.

Lose powers

Heads can decide for themselves on what to spend the additional government money.

Another part of the government's plans had previously risked a serious row with local government.

Some councils had feared they would lose powers to new regional improvement collaboratives - originally described as regional education boards.

However, the government and council body Cosla reached a deal and the new collaboratives should be set up within weeks.

Their aim will be to make it easier to share good practice - councils will not lose any formal powers or responsibilities to them.

The government has also made it clear that its shake up to governance will not lead to schools officially leaving council control.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "The consultation on fair funding closed on 13 October. There were 94 responses from a range of individuals and organisations, including local authorities, unions and third sector bodies.

"Analysis of the consultation responses is currently being undertaken and the government will publish its response to the consultation in due course."