Scotsman editor speaks out against Salmond

The editor of The Scotsman has spoken out against a move to install Alex Salmond as chairman of the newspaper's publisher.

Frank O'Donnell hit back after the former first minster claimed the paper was "largely irrelevant".

In a stinging full page essay, he also cast doubt on Mr Salmond's claims that he would have no editorial control.

"I can't allow an ill-informed attack on The Scotsman to go unchallenged," he wrote.

The former MP, who lost his seat at the Westminster election in June, is part of a bid to install new leadership at newspaper group Johnston Press.

He would become chairman if plans led by investor Christen Ager-Hanssen are approved by shareholders.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Salmond said newspapers published by the group would become "champions of the communities they represent".

He added that The Yorkshire Post would be "pro-Yorkshire" and The Scotsman would be "pro-Scotland"

However, Mr O'Donnell said he had already set out an "aggressively pro-Scottish" strategy when he was appointed editor in April.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alex Salmond said the newspapers would be "champions" of the communities they represented

He added that the paper does not support one political party over another and it strived to fill the newspaper with content about Scotland, written in Scotland.

"So Mr Salmond is either ignorant of the paper's content or perhaps he equates pro-Scottish as being pro-SNP," he added.

He goes on to raise the prospect of Mr Salmond installing a "pro-Nationalist" editor and interfering in editorial decisions.

"With The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday as well as 25 Scottish weekly titles, would he really sit patiently and let editors take decisions on stories?," he wrote.

"Those who know him well say he will want to get involved. And once a chairman starts to call an editor asking about a story, alarm bells should start to sound for editorial independence."

He said the increased circulation of The Scotsman - it increased 4.5% in the first six months of 2017 - proves it was "incorrect" to describe the newspaper as irrelevant.

It was disrespectful to both readers and staff, he added.

He concluded: "If I was searching for a top-class after-dinner speaker, I would definitely give Alex Salmond a call.

"But the man to help steer newspapers through their most turbulent times for 200 years? Perhaps not."