A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 October - 3 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Gordie Bain Image caption Inverness looks stunning in this photograph, which was taken by Gordie Bain an hour before sunrise.

Image copyright Barry Folan Image caption Another early morning shot - this one shows the first snow on the Monadhliath mountains. Barry Folan snapped this from Kingussie.

Image copyright Janet MacLeod Image caption Janet MacLeod, from Oban, took this amazing picture of a "monarch in the making" during a drive down Glen Etive.

Image copyright Arek Image caption Arek, from Aberdeen, reckons this road he photographed on a trip to Loch Ness looks better than Route 66.

Image copyright Kathryne Lorimer Image caption Kathryne Lorimer spotted this remarkable ram at the Mull of Kintyre.

Image copyright Arran Sulley Image caption Arran Sulley from Dundee was lucky to catch this rainbow during a trip to Arisaig.

Image copyright Gemma Rosa Image caption Wee Bonnie the dog is "diggin' the Halloween vibe", says Gemma Rosa, from Glasgow

Image copyright David Walker Image caption David Walker, of Aberdeenshire, says storm conditions produced algal foam at Cullen beach.

Image copyright Ken McArthur Image caption A squirrel enjoying the last of the day's sun in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens - photographed by Ken McArthur

Image copyright Patrick Buchanan Image caption An impressive photo of the city skyline, taken by 81-year-old Patrick Buchanan during a trip up the Glasgow tower.

Image copyright Kirsty Rolland Image caption Kirsty Rolland, from Inverness, took this photo of the sun breaking through the clouds over Torridon while climbing Beinn Alligin.

Image copyright Maurice Mitchell Image caption Is it asleep? Maurice Mitchell spotted this mandarin duck at the Walker dam near his home in Aberdeen.

Image copyright Leia Kane Image caption "There's no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate gear," says Leia Kane. She spent the weekend surfing and cycling with friends in Tiree.

Image copyright David Harrower Image caption David Harrower, of Livingston, spent a lovely day walking through Polkemmet Country Park, Whitburn, with his wife.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption More autumnal colours in this picture of Loch Faskally, taken by Eric Niven as he stopped for a cup of tea.

Image copyright Graeme Mackay Image caption The sun was beginning to set when Graeme Mackay took this atmospheric picture of a field near Crail. He was staying in a nearby glamping tent.

Image copyright Mary Thomson Image caption This swan came to see what Mary Thomson was doing as she tried to snap a photograph of the sunset over Forfar loch.

Image copyright Mark Harkin Image caption Paisley Halloween Festival featured a performance by these brightly-lit drummers last Friday. Picture by Martin Harkin, of Clydebank.

Image copyright Graham Paton Image caption More Halloween celebrations - this was taken on Edinburgh's High Street by Graham Paton.

All images are copyrighted.