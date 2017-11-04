Image copyright PA Image caption A speed camera in Edinburgh - but is it working?

Less than a third (29%) of fixed speed cameras in Scotland are actually switched on and catching offenders.

Figures obtained by the Press Association reveal only 50 fixed speed cameras are actively catching speeding drivers north of the border.

A further 123 cameras are installed on Scottish roads but are not operational.

Police Scotland said road safety remained a priority and that fixed cameras were part of a range of measures used to influence drivers.

The figures emerged in a survey of UK police forces, which revealed that about half of fixed speed traps are active.

A Freedom of Information request was sent to all 45 forces and their speed camera partnerships asking how many fixed speed cameras they have and how many are active.

The 36 which responded with data had a total 2,838 cameras, of which 1,486 (52%) were active. Nine refused to disclose the information or failed to respond.

In Scotland, 50 out of 173 cameras were working - while four English forces revealed that all of their cameras were switched off.

Image copyright Chris Radburn

Neil Greig, of the charity IAM Roadsmart, said he was disappointed by the figures.

"They are there for road safety reasons," he said.

"They don't just appear out of nowhere, they have to go through a process involving looking at the accident record of that location.

"That's one of the reasons why we're disappointed by this story because each of these locations is a site that has got some kind of accident problem and that's why we want to be sure there's protection there all the time for the people who live around those sites."

However, Police Scotland's head of road policing said speed cameras were not the only way of improving road safety.

Driver behaviour

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle said: "Road safety is a key priority, not just for Police Scotland but also for the people who stay in our communities.

"Speed cameras are not the sole means of influencing driver behaviour in order to keep people safe. They have been proven to reduce injuries and road deaths in the locations where they are placed.

"Fixed and mobile cameras are deployed according to criteria set down in the Scottish Safety Camera Programme Handbook.

"This is based on collision data and speed analysis and it has been shown that a mix of both types of cameras is appropriate to positively influence driver behaviour."

Claire Armstrong, co-founder of lobby group Safe Speed, which campaigns for more traffic police officers rather than speed cameras, said the investigation "proves police forces don't believe in cameras".

She said: "Forces are conning the public into thinking cameras are there for road safety because, if they really thought that, every single one of them would be on.

"They are a flawed road safety policy and the only way to truly improve that is with more traffic police officers on the roads."

She added: "I am glad there are only 52% working - and we'd actually like to see less."