Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to the property in Ferry Road shortly after 09:00

Two people have been rescued from a fire in a flat in Edinburgh.

Firefighters pulled the man and woman to safety from the ground floor property in Ferry Road.

The alarm was raised at 09:06 after local residents reported seeing smoke billowing from the flat.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the pair were suffering from smoke inhalation and they were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Sixteen firefighters were involved in the rescue and in extinguishing the blaze, the spokesman added.

He said fire crews were still at the property, where they were working to make it safe.