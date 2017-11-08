Scotland's front pages are dominated by the case of Elizabeth Bowe, who was murdered by her brother in 2016. Police may have prevented a woman's murder by her brother if they had responded to her 999 call almost 90 minutes before she was found injured, says the Daily Record.

Elizabeth Bowe was found seriously injured at her home in St Andrews, Fife, in September 2016 and later died. The 50-year-old had phoned police earlier that evening, using her brother Charles Gordon's mobile phone, according to the Daily Express.

A police call handler who rejected Mrs Bowe's frantic 999 plea left her a scathing voicemail ticking her off for ringing, writes The Scottish Sun, which says the worker also downgraded her emergency alert after failing to check a database which detailed her history of abuse.

The Courier publishes a summary PIRC commissioner Kate Frame's findings in the case, saying that "had Police Scotland timeously dispatched resources in accordance with their call priority system" Mrs Bowe's death may have been prevented.

In other news, the sex scandal engulfing British politics "darkened" as the former Welsh children's minister killed himself and Nicola Sturgeon defended his Holyrood counterpart, claims The Herald.

The i newspaper also leads with the death of senior Labour politician, Carl Sargeant, who is thought to have taken his own life just four days after he was suspended from the party following allegations of sexual harassment.

The Scottish Conservatives have called on the UK government to alter the Brexit Bill to avoid a constitutional crisis and to counter SNP claims of a power grab, says The Scotsman.

The career of UK International Development Secretary Priti Patel is hanging in the balance after it emerged she held two further unauthorised meetings with senior Israeli politicians without telling Downing Street, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The National maintains that "bungling" cabinet ministers Boris Johnson and Ms Patel are still clinging on to their jobs despite a string of catastrophes after Prime Minister Theresa May declined to dismiss them for what would normally be sackable offences.

Nicola Sturgeon has "unequivocally and wholeheartedly" apologised to all men convicted of sexual offences that are no longer illegal, report The Times, after the first minister made the formal apology on behalf of the Scottish government.

Wealthy families are exploiting an SNP scheme that provides tens of thousands of pounds to help people get on to the property ladder, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.