Spectacular views of Northern Lights

From the section

There were some spectacular displays of the Northern Lights across northern and central Scotland on Tuesday night. BBC Scotland news website readers and BBC Weather Watchers have been sending in images of the Aurora Borealis.

Image copyright Chris Cogan Image caption Chris Cogan captured this spectacular streaking pattern in the sky at West Langwell in Sutherland

Image copyright Alan Tough Image caption A clear starlit sky tinged green near Elgin

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Another dramatic skyline from Elgin

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers Image caption One of our Weather Watchers captured this view at Ganavan Sands, Oban

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers Image caption This was the view from Boat of Garten