Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scottish Care said a third of nursing posts remained vacant

Care home providers are paying up to £1,000 per shift for an agency nurse to cover rotas, it has been claimed.

A report by Scottish Care, which represents private care providers, found they were increasingly reliant on agency staff to plug staffing gaps.

It said about a third of nursing posts in care homes were vacant, with nine in 10 providers unable to fill all posts.

The Scottish government said it was creating extra training places to deal with the projected shortages of nurses.

Scottish Care said vacancy estimates currently stood at 31%, up on the 28% estimate for 2016.

'Exorbitant agency fees'

They said providers were increasingly turning to agencies to meet the shortfall.

The average cost per shift was estimated by Scottish Care at £434, with some providers noting they paid up to £1,000 a night for a nursing shift.

Dr Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, said paying the agency fees was unsustainable.

He said: "Last year we reported that we were facing a significant challenge in relation to the shortage of nurses working in our care homes.

"Despite strenuous efforts, matters have got even worse in 2017 and we are now at the stage of many care homes being placed at real risk in terms of their survival.

"Paying exorbitant agency fees to plug a continuing gap is wholly unsustainable.

"Urgent short-term measures are needed, and require us to work with Scottish government and other partners to find solutions to this challenge."

The Independent Sector Nursing Data 2017 report was based on the results of a survey from late September 2017.

A total of 91 organisations, representing 317 care homes, responded, with 85% from private organisations and 15% from voluntary providers such as charities.

A Scottish government spokesman said it was working with the care sector to address the issues raised in the report, including recruiting additional staff.

He added: "Although more can still be done, significant progress has been made, including action to enhance the care home setting for student nurses and staff.

"There's been a 4.7% increase in nursing and midwifery intakes for 2017-18 - the fifth successive rise.

"To meet projected requirements, we are creating an estimated 2,600 extra training places over the next four years as part of a wider package to recruit newly-qualified nurses and midwives and to retain existing nurses."