Householders in Angus could have their bins collected as late as 22:00 after the cash-strapped local authority announced a review of shift patterns, says The Courier. The paper says the proposal, which is still in the early stages, has been met with scepticism by local unions.

The Herald leads with claims that more than one case every two days is being "mishandled" by Police Scotland call centres after a string of failings were exposed by a police report on the issue.

The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the story and highlights the case where a suicidal man was told by Police Scotland call handlers to "hang up", while in another incident officers were sent to help a couple who rang 999 when their front door was "being kicked in" but officers went to the wrong address.

In other news, plans to make it easier for Scots to change gender have been launched by the Scottish government, including legal recognition for people who regard themselves as "non-binary", reports The Scotsman.

The i newspaper also leads on the story and and writes that Scotland is set to become the first part of the UK to create a legally-recognised third gender for people who do not identify as either male or female.

The National focuses its editorial efforts on the future of Prime Minister Theresa May. The paper draws together a panel of experts to speculate on how long she can continue in office.

David Cameron lobbied Beijing on behalf of a friend and former donor over a planned £500m investment fund with which he may take a job, according to The Times.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning from Theresa May to pro-European Tory rebels that she will not "tolerate" any attempts to undermine Brexit as she unveils plans to enshrine in law the date that Britain leaves the EU.

The Daily Record continues its coverage of the four-year jail term given to a teenager for killing a man in Edinburgh. The paper quotes Hibs star Danny Swanson describing the prison sentence over the death of his friend, Shaun Woodburn, as "sickening".

Alex Salmond has been "blasted" over his "shameful" decision to sign a chat show deal with a Kremlin-backed telly station, according to The Scottish Sun.