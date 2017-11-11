Building across Scotland are being lit up red as part of this year's Scottish Poppy Appeal. A total of 30 landmarks across the nation, from Orkney to Dumfries have been suitably illuminated as part of the Light Up Red campaign.

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption Dark hills and a shimmering reflection surround Eilean Donan Castle in the Kyle of Lochalsh

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption In the south, Drumlanrig Castle near Dumfries was bathed in red

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption The Titan Crane in Clydebank makes an impressive statement

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption As well as buildings, the Royal Yacht Britannia joined the campaign at its moorings in Leith

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption Edinburgh Castle obviously - but can you name the medical pioneer who statue stands in the foreground?

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption Glasgow's SSE Hydro arena is often brightly lit but this weekend red is the colour

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption This was the first year that St Giles Cathedral in Glasgow was illuminated for the campaign

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption The Orangery in Dalkeith Country Park lived up to its name

Image copyright PoppyScotland Image caption A towering presence at Edinburgh Airport

