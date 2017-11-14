Theresa May has launched a "searing" attack on Russia, says the i newspaper, accusing Moscow of attempting to undermine Western society before warning Vladimir Putin: "We know what you are doing and you will not succeed."

The Times writes that the prime minister made her most outspoken attack on Russia for using fake news to "sow discord" in Britain and other western nations.

Meanwhile, Mrs May said Russia was waging a "campaign of cyber espionage and disruption", including hacking the German parliament and the Danish defence ministry, according to the Daily Mail.

In other news, the UK Parliament will be given a "take it or leave it" vote on Brexit after ministers agreed to enshrine the deal in law in a "significant government concession", according to The Daily Telegraph.

The SNP ended a brief pause in Scotland's constitutional debate last night, pledging to hold a second independence referendum if the UK government pushes ahead with Brexit without consent from Holyrood, reports The Scotsman.

On the same story, The National writes that if Mrs May fails to obtain the consent of the Scottish Parliament for her EU Withdrawal Bill, but continues to take Scotland out of the EU, then there will need to be a second referendum on independence.

A sex abuse victim who was attacked by her rapist uncle in a Wendy house has told the Daily Record of her ordeal. Kate Davenport was just four years old when Damian Cochrane began to abuse her.

A nurse conned women into sending naked snaps by posing as a male doctor using a voice-change app, reports The Scottish Sun. The paper leads with the case of Adele Rennie, who pleaded guilty to 18 separate offences at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday related to the scam.

The Herald reveals that a female TV producer has described how she was groped by a UK government official during a visit to 10 Downing Street.

The Daily Express also carries the claims by Daisy Goodwin, who said the aide touched her breast as she waited in a conference room dominated by a portrait of Baroness Thatcher.