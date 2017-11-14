Police Scotland's watchdog chief, Derek Penman, has announced that he will retire at the end of March 2018.

Mr Penman said he was proud to have led HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) for almost four years, making more than 30 inspection reports.

He added: "During that time I have consistently sought to improve policing across Scotland."

The Scottish government said it was grateful for his "unstinting service" over 33 years in policing.

Last month, The Sun newspaper reported that a senior aide of Mr Penman had made an allegation of unreasonable behaviour against Mr Penman.

However, it reported that no formal grievance procedure had taken place.

Mr Penman said: "I am proud to have led HMICS for almost four years, during which time I have consistently sought to improve policing across Scotland, addressing significant issues and making recommendations for change through the publication of over 30 inspection reports.

"Having re-established HMICS as a key scrutiny body in the new policing landscape, the time is now right for me to move on to new professional challenges."

Mr Penman added he had given the Scottish government early notice of his intention to allow it time to appoint a successor.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: "I am very grateful to Derek for his unstinting service to the public over 33 years in policing, including nearly four years as HM Chief Inspector for Scotland.

"In his inspectorate role he has provided significant, independent oversight and challenge to the service and the Scottish Police Authority, at a key time for policing.

"His scrutiny work, including key reviews and reports have resulted in, and continue to underpin, important improvements to how Scotland's unified national police service safeguards the public and keeps communities safe."