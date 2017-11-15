Scottish unemployment rises by 2,000

Image copyright PA Image caption The Office for National Statistics reported a 0.1% rise in unemployment compared to the previous quarter.

Unemployment in Scotland has risen slightly - by 2,000.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found the number of people out of work increased by 0.1% between July and September.

This means unemployment in Scotland stands at 4% - which is below the UK average of 4.3%.

The jobless total across the UK as a whole fell by 59,000 between July and September to 1.42 million.