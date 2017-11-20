The papers: Medics' patient safety fears

Image copyright Scotsman

Concerns about the safety of patients in Scotland's accident and emergency departments make the front page of The Scotsman.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine and the British Medical Association have highlighted their fears in a report to MSPs.

Scotland's health service is also the focus of the lead story in The Press and Journal, which reports that a retired nurse is facing an "agonising wait" for cancer treatment due to staff shortages in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Sun reports that Kezia Dugdale's partner, SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth, has accused Labour of bullying their ex-leader over her decision to join the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity.

Three sisters who claim they were physically and sexually abused by their foster parents are suing Glasgow City Council for placing them with the couple, according to the Daily Record.

The situation in Zimbabwe, where Robert Mugabe is clinging to power, leads the i newspaper, among others.

The Daily Telegraph described as "extraordinary" his televised address in which he refused to step aside as president.

In a "long, rambling" speech, he pledged to preside over new reforms, despite the threat of impeachment, reports the Scotland edition of The Times.

The cost of Brexit leads The Herald, with the newspaper reporting that the process has already cost the equivalent of the average weekly wage for every worker in Britain.

Meanwhile the Scottish Daily Express reports that the Royal Family has contributed almost £1.8bn to Britain's economy this year. It goes on to say that the annual cost of maintaining the monarchy stands at £292m.

A number of top universities - including Glasgow and Edinburgh - have hired investigators to discover the wealth of former students in a drive for donations, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

An education union has told The Courier that plans to impose swingeing cuts on Fife's education service are "truly Dickensian".