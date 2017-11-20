Image copyright Getty Images

All college and university students should have an income of at least £8,100 a year, according to a new report on student finance.

The independent review, commissioned by the Scottish government, also recommended changes to the student loan system.

The £8,100 figure would be a mix of loans and bursaries determined by personal circumstances.

The review looked at the financial support available to all students.

It considered whether that support met the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable.

It also examined the current repayment threshold and period for student loan debt.

The key recommendations included:

A new social contract for students

Minimum student income entitlement in both further and higher education

Minimum student income of £8,100

Increased means-tested bursaries, and discretionary funds protected

Student loan terms enhanced, including an increased loan repayment threshold

Student loans available in further education

Debt write-off for students transitioning from further to higher education

Common systems of administration within further and higher education

A new approach for students on benefits

The review was chaired by Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the chief executive officer of Virgin Money.

Presenting the 84-page report of its findings, she said: "Our recommendations are based on a new social contract for students in Scotland.

"They would ensure that further and higher education are valued equally - with entitlement to support for students across both sectors.

"And in return, more students from diverse backgrounds will have the chance to become successful graduates, for the social and economic good of Scotland."

Ms Gadhai said every £1 of public investment in further and higher education led to almost £6 of economic impact.

She added: "The establishment of a minimum student income is an essential step forward in delivering fairness, and helping to ensure that money is no longer a reason for dropping out of courses.

"Non-repayable bursaries will continue to be focused on those from the lowest income backgrounds. And students can, if they so wish, access high quality student loans - on the best terms in the UK."

The chairwoman of the review group acknowledged constraints on public finances when it came to delivering the recommendations.

She said it would require additional funding of £16m a year but said the review had also set out other options, which would cost more, that the Scottish government could pursue if further public funding became available.

The review heard from more than 3,500 students and had almost 100 responses to its consultation from colleges, universities and student associations, as well as individuals. Focus groups were also carried out across Scotland.