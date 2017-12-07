Scotland's papers: 'Killer' storm alert

The Scottish Daily Express gives full coverage to the potential dangers to Scotland from Storm Caroline, which it describes as a "90mph killer storm".

Aberdeen's Christmas Village is a confirmed casualty of the weather, according to the Press and Journal, which reports it is being closed down over safety fears.

The Herald says northern Scotland is preparing for "not so sweet Caroline", although its lead is about a falling-out within a pro-Union campaign group.

The Brexit minister David Davis is facing calls to resign, says the Scotsman.

The National highlights confusion over whether Mr Davis did or did not order Brexit economic impact assessments by publishing a blank front page, which it describes as details of the reports.

It is early December and the Brexit pantomime season is in full swing, reports the Daily Record. It describes Mr Davis, as well as the prime minister and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, as "EUseless".

The Daily Telegraph says the EU side of the negotiations believes Mrs May will be unable to continue as prime minister if no Brexit deal is reached.

The Scottish government's approach to child protection through the "named person" legislation is close to collapse, reports the Times.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports the latest evidence at the inquiry into historic child abuse, in which it has been alleged that nun's took part in Satanic abuse in a care home.

For the i newspaper, the lead is the latest developments on the Brexit talks. It describes leading ministers as "cleuless".